Abela slams Opposition ‘falsehoods’ after ICC ruling on hospitals concession termination

Prime Minister Robert Abela accused the Opposition of spreading “falsehoods” about the hospitals concession, after an international arbitration tribunal ruled in Malta’s favour.

Speaking at a press conference following the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Arbitration Court decision, Abela said the ruling proved the government had successfully defended Malta’s national interests “with skill, competence, and subject knowledge.”

He said the tribunal’s findings dismissed claims made by the Opposition that Steward had fled Malta with €400 million and that the government had paid the company for services it never delivered. The tribunal, assisted by technical experts, examined what Malta paid Steward and what services were provided in return, concluding that the Maltese state received fair value for its payments.

Abela said the tribunal went further, finding that Steward had provided more services than it was paid for. After factoring in costs that Steward must reimburse to the government, the company is owed just over €4.5 million.

The prime minister added that when the government terminated the concession following a Maltese court judgment that annulled the deal, Steward had sought €148 million in compensation. The tribunal rejected that claim entirely, meaning the government will not pay any of that sum.

Abela described the decision as an “authoritative ruling” by a tribunal of “the highest calibre and international reputation,” which he said exposed the Opposition for repeating false narratives “in the hope that they would be believed.” He stressed that, in contrast, the government “defended and will continue to defend Malta’s national interests.”

Justice and Construction Sector Reform Minister Jonathan Attard also addressed the press conference, saying the ruling was not only a legal victory but “a certificate of good governance” for the administration.

Attard accused the Opposition of attempting to undermine the State Advocate’s role during the arbitration proceedings by initiating legal action to force the advocate to pursue government officials. He thanked the legal team that, he said, worked “with full commitment” to protect Malta’s position.