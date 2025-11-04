Bowsers seen watering Ta’ Qali park during the night after criticism on gravelling resurfaces

Momentum has renewed calls for transparency after reports emerged that a water bowser was sent to water gravel at Ta’ Qali National Park during the night.

The party described the incident as “deeply troubling” and symptomatic of a broader lack of accountability surrounding the park’s controversial redevelopment.

The incident, allegedly taking place under cover of darkness, follows months of public outcry over the decision to replace natural grass with gravel in one of Malta’s most popular green spaces.

Despite a formal Freedom of Information request submitted more than two months ago, the government has yet to release any documentation or justification for the project.

“This latest act—watering gravel at night—suggests desperation and a troubling attempt to mask the environmental damage inflicted on Ta’ Qali,” said Momentum leader Arnold Cassola. “Instead of engaging with the public and explaining the logic behind this transformation, the authorities are resorting to covert actions that only deepen public mistrust.”

“Once a vibrant space for families, children and pet owners, the park now risks becoming a sterile and unsafe environment”, the party said.

“Green spaces are not luxuries; they are essential to our well-being, biodiversity and community life,” Cassola added. “The new video evidence shows the area being secretly watered at night, behind everyone’s back and without any transparent explanation. This is not maintenance—it is damage control done in the dark. Pouring thousands of litres of precious water onto gravel is beyond embarrassing; it is an insult to every citizen who is urged to conserve.”

Momentum said the incident reflects the authorities’ awareness that the gravel decision was misguided. The group called for the removal of the gravel, the restoration of soil and grass, and accountability for those responsible.

“This mess can still be fixed,” Cassola said. “The Family Park at Ta’ Qali belongs to the people, not to those who think they can act without oversight, consultation or respect. Momentum will continue to fight for transparency, accountability and the restoration of Ta’ Qali’s natural beauty.”

MaltaToday tried reaching out to Jason Micallef on Tuesday morning, but he did not respond. MaltaToday has also sent questions to the Public Works Ministry.

On Sunday, Żebbuġ mayor Steve Zammit Lupi posted a photo taken on Sunday afternoon of the gravel in Ta’ Qali. He said that while the rest of the Maltese countryside is starting to take on a green appearance, in Ta’ Qali this is not the case. Grass is only growing in the small patches of the area where no gravel was laid.

“The grass can never grow as it used to,” he said. “In fact, the only grass species growing in isolated patches is Bermuda Grass (niġem), one of the most aggressive species (which grows in harsh and dry conditions.”

He quoted a MaltaToday interview with arborist Jonathan Henwood, who said: “Covering the picnic area with gravel intended to tackle the dust problem will only further impoverish the soil, by effectively ‘sterilising it’.”

Zammit Lupi said it was a major mistake to dump gravel in the area, but the authorities still have time to reconsider this. “Get your hands dirty, remove the gravel, expose the soil and give it good treatment. Then leave nature to recover and regenerate without further delay.”