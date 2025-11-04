Madliena Developments Ltd claims Project Green is working on its land in Ta' Giorni

Project Green’s works at Ta’ Giorni in St Julian’s have been halted after a prohibitory injunction by Madliena Developments Ltd.

In a statement on Tuesday, Project Green said that Madliena Developments filed a prohibitory injunction against Project Green and the Lands Authority, as the private company is claiming ownership of the land in question.

“The Court has upheld the injunction pending a final decision on the ownership dispute. As a result, all work on site have been placed on hold indefinitely,” Project Green said.

The project started last year and included “a dynamic, accessible and aesthetically pleasing environment, promoting community engagement, recreational activities and a sense of connection with the diverse urban landscape.”

The agency said that hoarding and site clearance works had already started.

“Project Green remains committed to acting responsibly and lawfully while the judicial process continues. The agency will provide updates as new information becomes available.”