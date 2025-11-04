Gozo’s Rabat shortlisted for 2031 European Capital of Culture

Rabat, Gozo has been shortlisted to hold the title of European Capital of Culture in 2031, with Birgu’s bid failing to make it past the selection panel.

A two-day pre-selection meeting was held at the Valletta Design Cluster, where an independent panel of experts appointed by the European Commission and national authorities reviewed bids submitted by the two Maltese cities. Both Victoria (Gozo) and Birgu (Malta), threw their hats in the ring earlier this year.

Speaking during a press conference, Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef recalled the positive impact that the Capital of Culture title had on transforming Valletta back in 2018. “To the candidates: My only wish is do not imitate Valletta, I know it is very tempting.”

The European Capital of Culture initiative, launched in 1985, celebrates the richness and diversity of cultures across Europe while promoting sustainable urban and regional development through culture.

Valletta held the title back in 2018. The capital city had been Malta’s first submission, which ran uncontested.

Minister for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, Owen Bonnici, welcomed the announcement through a post on social media X, stating that "this recognition reflects Gozo’s strong cultural vision, creative ambition, and sustainable development through the arts."

The shortlisted city will now enter the final selection phase, during which it will further develop its cultural programmes, demonstrate its long-term strategies for social, cultural, and economic impact, and host visits from the panel of experts in preparation

1/2 congratulations to Victoria, Gozo for being pre-selected by an independent panel of experts appointed by the European Union to continue Malta’s journey toward the European Capital of Culture 2031 🇲🇹🎭✨ pic.twitter.com/ueh9c1AUWq — •Owen Bonnici (@OwenBonnici) November 4, 2025

The final decision is expected in September 2026.

Suvi Innilä, the chair of the selection panel, said they had the privilege to learn about the characteristics, challenges, and dreams of both cities. before announcing Gozo’s Victoria has the shortlisted city.