Karen Grech Hospital patients openly consuming alcohol, cannabis in wards, MUMN says

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) stated that patients are openly drinking alcohol and consuming cannabis at Karen Grech Hospital (KGH).

In a statement issued Wednesday, the union claimed that both patients and staff are being subjected to dangerous and unacceptable conditions, with some rehabilitation patients allegedly consuming alcohol and cannabis inside the hospital.

Nurses reportedly filed multiple incident reports and requested security intervention, but their appeals were ignored by management, MUMN said.

According to the union, the lack of response has allowed certain patients to take over the ward environment, as they verbally abuse and intimidate nursing staff. Several nurses have reportedly required psychological support due to what the union described as a “toxic and unsafe” workplace.

MUMN added that it was only after industrial action was taken that a patient caught smoking cannabis was transferred to Mount Carmel Hospital.

The union accused KGH’s CEO and Chief Nursing Manager of “gross managerial negligence,” claiming that multiple reports of misconduct were ignored.

The union further alleged that management attempted to suppress reports and intimidate nurses who sought support from MUMN, worsening the situation. “Certain patients have accumulated over 15 separate incident reports, yet no protective action has been taken,” the statement said, adding that burnout and sick leave among nurses is on the rise.

Beyond behavioral issues, MUMN also noted the alarming structural decay across the hospital. It claimed that parts of the ceiling and plaster have fallen from the roof in several wards, including R1, where relatives’ toilets have been closed after being declared unsafe.

“The facility is in urgent need of refurbishment,” the union said, warning that sections of the roof are at risk of collapse.

In response to the escalating situation, MUMN said it has declared an industrial dispute and issued directives to safeguard its members at the hospital.

“MUMN reiterates that the current state of neglect, managerial incompetence, and systematic failure at Karen Grech Hospital cannot and will not be tolerated,” the statement concluded, calling for immediate action against the CEO and Chief Nursing Manager.