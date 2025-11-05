IĠM calls out Paula Mifsud Bonnici for blocking camera during Prime Minister's speech

Updated at 12:10pm with Paula Mifsud Bonnici apology

The Maltese Institute of Journalists (IĠM) has called out PN MP Paula Mifsud Bonnici for blocking a camera transmitting the Prime Minister’s budget replica.

The incident happened toward the end of Robert Abela’s speech when he went slightly over time and had his microphone switched off by the Speaker.

Mifsud Bonnici then stood up and blocked a PBS camera to prevent the live feed.

This led to the session being suspended for five minutes, after which Labour MP and Minister Byron Camilleri requested a ruling.

On Wednesday, the IĠM said that while it understands the PM’s speech stepped over the time limit, it felt that it must still call out the act of obstructing a live transmission and interfering in public broadcasting.

“Politics is a heated environment but there should be no room for this sort of behaviour in our country's highest institution.”

The IĠM said that the opposition should’ve contested the matter with the Speaker rather than obstruct a cameraperson from doing his work.

Apart from condemnation, Mifsud Bonnici’s stunt was also the target of mockery on social media, with one particular page comparing it to the image of the Tiananmen Square Tank Man image.