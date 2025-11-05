‘Tax refund’ cheques are back: expect €60 to €140 in the mail

People can start expecting cheques in the mail as the government again rolls out its bonus “grants” to workers.

The cheques, ranging from €60-€140, are being awarded to those who were employed during 2023.

While these cheques are a yearly feature in the government’s fiscal policy, they tend to be rolled out in the spring period, and often strategically ahead of an election.

Last year, the government sent out over 250,000 cheques in May, during the MEP and local council elections campaigns. In 2022, the cheques were delivered in March, ahead of the general election that same month.

The cheques were once labelled as an income tax refund, but have recently been branded as a government bonus that rewards hard work.