Micallef deflects criticism over Ta’ Qali works, offers no explanation on lack of greening due to gravel

Jason Micallef, who heads the Ta’ Qali park unit, has offered no explanation in response to questions over the use of gravel in Malta’s National Park project, instead issuing a political statement defending his record and attacking his critics.

In a statement published on social media, Micallef described criticism of the Ta’ Qali regeneration as a “senseless attack” and accused the Nationalist Party (PN) and its supporters of refusing to accept that “a worker’s son”, referring to himself, could transform the long-neglected area into a national attraction.

“The senseless attack on the largest regeneration ever carried out in Ta’ Qali has only one reason,” he wrote. “The PN and their usual acolytes will never accept that a worker’s son managed, with passion, to change the neglect, decadence, decay and illegality that characterised Ta’ Qali for the past 30 years.”

Micallef said the area previously hosted “an entire illegal concrete factory” and “dozens of other illegal factories.”

He praised the transformation of Ta’ Qali, calling it a “jewel” now enjoyed by thousands of Maltese families for recreation and sports, and said the site was “unrecognisable” compared to a decade ago.

Micallef credited former prime minister Joseph Muscat and then-public works minister Ian Borg for entrusting him with the regeneration project, saying they had encouraged him to replicate the “success” of the Valletta regeneration in Ta’ Qali. No mention of Prime Minister Robert Abela was made.

He went on to dismiss criticism from the opposition and unnamed figures within government, suggesting that some officials “remain silent because all that matters to them is the ribbon-cutting moment.”

Micallef concluded by pledging that the regeneration project would continue, saying “there is much more to come” and promising to see it through “as always.”

He added that he would “continue speaking tomorrow morning.”

The statement comes after renewed scrutiny of gravel and surfacing materials used at Ta’ Qali, amid questions over environmental compliance and project standards.

Questions sent by MaltaToday on Tuesday to the Public Works ministry over the site’s gravelling remain unanswered.