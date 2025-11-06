Malta ranks 12th safest country globally in World Justice Project index

Malta has been ranked as the 12th safest country globally in the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index.

According to the index, Malta has seen crime rates drop significantly, from 46 cases per 1,000 people in 2004 to 30 cases per 1,000 people currently, with 2024 recording another decrease.

“A Safe Malta. A Malta that gives you peace of mind. These are not words; these are the guarantees that we are giving to our families,” Minister Byron Camilleri said. “Security is not just a matter of law, a matter of order, it is also a matter of trust. Trust between citizens and the Disciplined Bodies that serve them.”

The same index showed Malta ranks 31st on Rule of Law.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister announced that a massive boost in security sector funding is expected for 2026, revealing that recurrent spending will rise from €100 million in 2012 to €280 million.

The minister emphasised investment in workers must match investment in resources. “Why would it be worth investing in resources, in the tools you use in the buildings you operate from, in the uniforms you wear if we don’t invest in the best resource we have, the workers,” he stated.

The 2026 Budget includes several major projects across all law enforcement agencies. The police force will receive a €6 million investment to modernise its information system, improving efficiency and data analysis capabilities.

New police stations are planned for Paola, Mosta, Sliema, Qormi and Rabat in Gozo, with €9 million allocated for properties and infrastructure improvements.

The police vehicle fleet will also be upgraded, and additional security cameras will be installed in strategic areas, including Buġibba, Marsa and Paola, complementing existing systems in Paceville.

The Civil Protection Department will receive new firefighting vehicles designed for electric cars, aerial search equipment, and improvements to the Floriana and Gozo stations.

The government has also committed to improving conditions for disciplined forces personnel through new sectoral agreements. A new agreement for Civil Protection is expected this year, following recent agreements for police, soldiers and correctional services employees.

Minister Camilleri concluded that the strong economic performance allows the government to invest in families and the future. “We can talk about the future because it is our policy to translate a strong economy into our families, into the future of our children,” he said.