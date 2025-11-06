Momentum calls out Jason Micallef for mocking Cassola about his age

Momentum said it was “unacceptable” that Jason Micallef resorted to personal insults and ageist remarks when responding to criticism by Arnold Cassola over the Ta’ Qali gravel issue.

The party was reacting to Micallef’s remarks in his capacity as head of the Ta’ Qali National Park in which he mockingly referred to Cassola as “a 70-year-old elderly man” and “Mr two per cent”, while taking jabs at his lack of electoral success.

Micallef made his comments in an interview with Times of Malta on Thursday in which he pushed back against criticism of the decision to cover a large swathe of the Ta’ Qali picnic area with gravel and sand.

“Such behaviour is disrespectful, undignified, and unbecoming of anyone holding public office, let alone a person entrusted with representing national institutions,” Momentum General Secretary Mark Camilleri Gambin said, adding “no one should be dismissed, ridiculed, or belittled simply because of their age”.

Camilleri Gambin called Micallef’s words “hateful and dangerous”, insisting that normalising this rhetoric goes against what mental health experts have long been fighting against.

“Malta’s citizens, many of whom, like Prof. Cassola, have spent decades contributing to public life, deserve respect, gratitude, and fair engagement. While we may be accustomed to such insults from fake profiles and paid trolls, it is immensely more damaging when public officials resort to it. This undermines the principles of respect, equality, and decency that should guide our national discourse,” Camilleri Gambin said, adding that Momentum stands in full support of Cassola.

Momentum said that its freedom of information requests filed on 4 September demanding replies on how the Ta’ Qali gravel works were conceived, approved and executed remain unanswered.

Micallef has so far defended the works but refused to give detailed information on the advice received despite the public uproar. He has insisted the grass will grow back but more rain has to fall before this can happen.

Momentum called once again for all documents, reports, and communications explaining the necessity of the gravel works, including project proposals, internal memoranda, and any reports from or to the Environmental Resources Authority, as well as any Environmental Impact Assessments or similar environmental evaluations to be published.

The party made several other requests, including the source of the gravel and who authorised the works.

Momentum said public officials must lead by example. “Resorting to mockery or insults when faced with criticism is not leadership, but it is a failure of respect. Malta’s democracy depends on open dialogue, transparency, and mutual respect among all citizens, regardless of age or political affiliation,” the party said.

