‘Something is not on’: Port region councils want answers on Birgu’s scuppered bid for culture capital

Councils in the port region are demanding answers from the Cottonera Foundation over shortcomings that scuppered Birgu’s bid for the European Capital of Culture 2031.

“We are taken aback on how Birgu was not even shortlisted, despite the massive amounts of funds allocated for the bid,” a source close to the Port Regional Council told MaltaToday.

Birgu did not even meet the criteria to be considered for the shortlist when an independent panel of experts announced their decision earlier this week. Victoria, Gozo was shortlisted.

The Birgu council held an emergency session on Wednesday, and the Port Regional Council will be meeting with mayors which fall under its remit this Monday to discuss the outcome.

Birgu’s bid, in line with contest regulations, was handled by the Cottonera Foundation. Birgu mayor John Boxall said the council did not have visibility of the bid book submitted by the foundation up until the results were announced.

Councils and mayors are demanding an answer from the foundation over why Birgu failed to meet the criteria to even be considered. Sources told MaltaToday that councils and mayors were left in the dark over how money they allocated for the bid was spent by the foundation.

They questioned whether the bid was handled in an amateurish manner, despite an allocation of €350,000. The regional council had contributed €200,000, another €100,000 came from the local councils department and €50,000 from the Birgu local council.

Paul Farrugia, who heads the Port Regional Council, also uploaded a cryptic message on his profile on Wednesday which read: “When a team loses because it did not play well, they deserve it. But when a team loses because they did not do their work, or because they were scoring auto goals, that’s another thing.”

Commenting under the Birgu council’s post, Kalkara mayor Wayne Aquilina publicly showed support to the council and its mayor John Boxall.

“There were a lot of questions that needed to be answered, and I hope that someday we will receive a response,” Aquilina said.

Council and region left in the dark

Sources who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity said councils and mayors were frustrated at being left clueless on what was going on.

“Let me put it to you this way – the Birgu council was not aware of what was in the bid book until after the announcement,” a source said. “We are not saying that we should have been shortlisted by right, but how can you justify spending all of that money, and Birgu did not meet the criteria? Something is not on.”

They explained how the bid, in line with rules, was handled by the Cottonera Foundation, with the Valletta Cultural Agency acting as coordinator.

Sources revealed how Birgu mayor John Boxall was not even aware of the event held to announce the shortlist following a pre-selection meeting at the Valletta Design Cluster. He was made aware through third-parties, and was not informed what was contained in the bid book presented to an independent panel of experts.

Even the region and other councils were not aware of the event, with some mayors getting to know through newspaper articles, and other through word of mouth.

“Nobody even told the regional council the experts would be flying to Malta for the evaluation!” one source remarked.

Councils are now demanding answers from the Cottonera Foundation. MaltaToday tried to reach out to the foundation’s head, former Labour minister Joe Mizzi, but he would not reply to questions, saying he was not in a position to respond, citing family illness. Asked for a contact, he hung up the phone.

MaltaToday has reached out to the Culture Ministry which is responsible of the Cottonera Foundation and local councils.

The European Capital of Culture initiative, launched in 1985, celebrates the richness and diversity of cultures across Europe while promoting sustainable urban and regional development through culture.

Valletta held the title back in 2018. The capital city had been Malta’s first submission, which ran uncontested.

Victoria, Gozo was earlier this week shortlisted to hold the title in 2031, with a final decision expected in September 2026.

The shortlisted city will now enter the final selection phase, during which it will further develop its cultural programmes, demonstrate its long-term strategies for social, cultural, and economic impact, and host visits from the panel of experts in preparation.