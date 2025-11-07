Azzopardi says inquiry into cocaine envelope ended in 2019 but police went silent

Former Nationalist Party MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi has publicly claimed that forensic testing confirmed a suspicious white powder mailed to him in 2019 was cocaine, and that police failed to follow up on the case for years.

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday, Azzopardi said the incident occurred on 22 February 2019, when he received an envelope containing a white powder. He wrote that he immediately informed the police and requested a magisterial inquiry, which was launched the same night.

He was later dismissed by critics at the time who suggested he had fabricated the episode for attention. However, the former MP said he has now received official information, at his request, revealing that the white substance was indeed cocaine, and that the inquiry itself was concluded later in 2019 with an order for police to continue investigating.

Azzopardi expressed shock that, despite this finding, police never contacted him for further questioning related to the case. He suggested that the incident may have been an attempt to “frame” him by sending illegal drugs to his home.

“Incredible,” he wrote, noting that nearly six years have passed since the inquiry was closed. “The Police Commissioner did not call me to ask whether in the meantime I had any suspicions. Because I would have answered: YES.”

He hinted at further revelations regarding the political context of the period. “For now I must stop here. You should be ashamed.”