STMicroelectronics expansion of Smart Factory is biggest single investment in Malta’s history

STMicroelectronics has announced the expansion of its Smart Factory in Malta, making it the largest single investment in the country’s history.

The announcement was made during the Global Semiconductor Conference Malta 2025, which brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers to discuss developments in the global semiconductor sector.

The conference highlighted Malta’s growing role in Europe’s semiconductor ecosystem and its efforts to attract high-value investment. STMicroelectronics’ expansion strengthens the country’s position within Europe’s semiconductor network and builds on decades of local manufacturing activity.

A number of projects were also outlined to support the sector’s development. The €8 million Malta Semiconductor Competence Centre, cofinanced by the EU’s Chips Joint Undertakings and established with the University of Malta, European partners, and IMEC in Belgium, will provide researchers and students with access to training and advanced facilities.

Additionally, DIHUBMT is supporting start-ups and researchers working in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and high-performance computing. A €10 million investment in EuroPC’s CALYPSO AI Factory Antenna aims to help companies accelerate product development and innovation.

Minister for the Economy Silvio Schembri said semiconductors play a critical role in powering modern technologies across industries. He said Malta’s strategy focuses on continued investment in skills, research, and technology to sustain growth in the sector.

“For Malta, the semiconductor industry represents our belief that innovation has no borders. It shows how a small nation can play an essential role in Europe’s technological transformation. Our focus is to keep building on this success by investing in skills, research, and technology, and ensuring that the progress we make today continues to benefit future generations,” Schembri said.

Malta Enterprise CEO George Gregory said the country’s scale enables flexibility and collaboration, positioning it as a testbed for new semiconductor technologies aligned with European initiatives.

During the conference, Fabio Gualandris, President of Quality, Manufacturing and Technology at STMicroelectronics, unveiled the company’s first humanoid robot for use in semiconductor manufacturing at its Malta packaging and test facility.

Gualandris said the introduction of humanoid robots represents an advancement in combining automation and precision in the company’s operations.