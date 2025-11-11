Omar Farrugia ignores Ta’ Qali gravel controversy in parliamentary address on portfolio

Omar Farrugia ignored the Ta’ Qali picnic area gravel controversy when speaking about his parliamentary secretariat portfolio in parliament on Tuesday morning.

Farrugia is parliamentary secretary for public works and the Ta’ Qali National Park management falls under his purview.

Addressing parliament during the budget estimates debate of the Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Ministry, Farrugia insisted the Labour government “created the biggest national park” at Ta’ Qali.

He spoke about the transformation of an illegal concrete factory into a concert area, which he said was the “biggest regeneration” project ever.

But while priding himself on the regeneration works undertaken at Ta’ Qali, Farrugia completely ignored the controversy that erupted over the park management’s decision to cover the picnic area in gravel.

The gravel decision taken by Ta’ Qali park chief Jason Micallef was intended to reduce dust and improve soil conditions. Nonetheless, the decision caused shock and was even questioned by some experts. But instead of offering an explanation and being transparent about the decision-making process that led to the gravel being placed on the site, Micallef threatened a podcaster with legal action and mocked Momentum Chairperson Arnold Cassola, describing him as “a 70-year-old man” and “Mr two per cent”.

READ ALSO | Momentum calls out Jason Micallef for mocking Cassola about his age

Farrugia never replied to questions sent by MaltaToday last week about the Ta’ Qali controversy and Micallef’s inappropriate behaviour and language.

And in parliament on Tuesday, the parliamentary secretary completely skirted the issue, insisting the government would be leaving a “legacy of long-term investment and not abandonment” at Ta’ Qali.

READ ALSO | Ta’ Qali: More mass events would make regeneration useless, expert says