People can get checked for diabetes for free on Sunday at Valletta

Malta Medical Students Association has announced a free diabetes check-up initiative on Sunday, 16 November.

The initiative, organised in collaboration with Healthmark, will turn Parliament Square into a community health hub between 10am and 4pm on Sunday in support of National World Diabetes Day.

Walk-in screenings and consultations are set to take place, with personalised nutrition advice and foot health check-ups, aimed at promoting early detection and prevention of diabetes.

Between 10am and 12pm, there will be free podiatry checks to assess circulation and foot health, and from 2pm to 4pm, there will be free dietetic consultations to discuss healthy eating and lifestyle choices with a professional dietitian from Healthmark.

“Diabetes can go undetected for years, which is why opportunities like this are so important. Healthmark wants to make it as easy as possible for people to check their health, learn more, and take small steps towards prevention,” the two organisations said on Wednesday.

Healthmark nurses will also be present throughout the day to provide guidance and information about Healthmark’s Care and Therapy at Home services, which include a range of multidisciplinary services provided in people’s homes.

This will include nursing, physiotherapy, audiology, podiatry, neuropsychology, speech and language therapy, midwifery, dietetics and more.