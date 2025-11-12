Nationalist Party says Malta Vision 2050 could be more ambitious and people-focused

The Nationalist Party has called for a more ambitious and people-focused Malta Vision 2050, saying the plan should prioritise quality of life over quantity-driven growth.

The PN said it should set a clear path toward a sustainable, inclusive future that genuinely improves lives across Malta and Gozo.

The PN’s reaction and proposals to the government’s Malta Vision 2050 document were presented on Tuesday afternoon to Minister for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects Silvio Schembri.

Deputy Leader Alex Perici Calascione, who led the PN delegation, stressed Malta’s vision for 2050 concerns the future of all citizens and should therefore be built on broad national consensus.

He said the PN’s document recognises positive aspects of the government’s plan, identifies areas for improvement, and offers constructive proposals aimed at achieving meaningful progress.

“The PN reaffirms its clear commitment to constructive dialogue so that the Maltese people can look to the future with greater optimism,” Perici Calascione said.

Shadow Minister for the Economy and Enterprise Jerome Caruana Cilia said while the government’s proposed vision includes several positive elements, the PN believes it could be significantly more ambitious. Malta, he argued, should aim to lead in key sectors rather than simply follow others.

He added that the focus should shift from achieving numerical targets to ensuring high-quality outcomes that make a tangible difference in people’s lives. “There needs to be a clearer link between economic growth and improvements in daily life, in order to reduce the inequalities that continue to widen,” Caruana Cilia said.

During the meeting, academic and policy expert George Vital Zammit presented the PN’s formal position, which was prepared after internal and external consultation. He outlined a series of initiatives that the PN fully supports and that could help strengthen the national strategy.

However, Vital Zammit also identified several shortcomings that could undermine the credibility and effectiveness of the Vision, including weaknesses in governance and the rule of law, as well as persistent social and environmental challenges such as housing, inequality, and unmet sustainability targets.

He noted the government’s plan still relies heavily on population growth to drive economic expansion, rather than tackling deeper issues related to education, mobility, and productivity.

Also forming part of the PN delegation was Damien Spiteri, Head of Secretariat to the Leader of the Opposition.

Government committed to open dialogue – Economy Minister Silvio Schembri

Reacting to the meeting, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said Malta Vision 2050 is a national initiative that looks beyond electoral cycles, “with the aim of defining the kind of country we want to be for future generations.”

“We met with representatives of the Opposition to discuss Malta Vision 2050 together. This meeting followed another that took place last February. Today, the Opposition presented its official feedback,” he said. “The government remains committed to open dialogue and to listening to all perspectives as the process continues.”