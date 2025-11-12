menu

UMASA declares industrial dispute with university over lack of reply on financial package

University of Malta Academic Staff Association declares industrial dispute with University of Malta, citing a lack of progress in negotiations over financial package

12 November 2025, 6:58pm
by Karl Azzopardi
University of Malta (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

The University of Malta Academic Staff Association declared an industrial dispute with the University of Malta, citing a lack of progress in negotiations over financial package.

In a statement, UMASA said the decision followed more than a year of waiting for a response from the university regarding its financial demands.

Despite repeated requests, the association said it has yet to receive any formal reply or offer from UM concerning the proposed financial package.

UMASA warned that unless a reasonable offer is received by Monday at noon, it will begin issuing directives to academic staff.

The association did not specify what form the directives might take.

