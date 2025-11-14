Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi confirms he will not run in next general election

EU Funds Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi will not to contest the next general election, citing a wish to dedicate more time to his family and return to his legal profession.

In a statement to MaltaToday, Zrinzo Azzopardi said: “Presently, my focus is to carry out the ministerial duties entrusted to me by PM Abela. I confirm that I have informed PM Abela that I will not contest the next general election to dedicate more time to my family and return to my profession. I will continue offering my services to the Labour Party as I have done for the past 30 years.”

Zrinzo Azzopardi has had a long career in the Labour Party. In 2003, he became president of the party and pushed through internal reforms. After the 2013 Labour victory, he was appointed chairman of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation.

Zrinzo Azzopardi was first elected to Parliament in 2017 for the 5th District. In January 2020, he was appointed Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds under Prime Minister Robert Abela, a role he held until 2022.

In 2022, following re-election, he became Minister for Public Works and Planning. During his tenure, he introduced licensing for contractors and stronger regulatory standards for demolition and construction.

In May 2025, a cabinet reshuffle saw him return to EU funds.