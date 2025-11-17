Restricting heavy polluting vehicles in harbour regions being studied but experts warn it’s time to act

A study on the feasibility of having restrictive low emission zones in the congested harbour areas is being carried out by the environment authority.

Low emission zones are designated urban areas where access by the most polluting vehicles is restricted to improve air quality and public health.

A proposal for the carrying out of a feasibility study on LEZs in the Northern and Southern Harbour Regions was made in the National Transport Master Plan 2030, recently issued for public consultation.

The targeted area suffers from acute air quality problems caused by heavy road traffic and narrow urban canyons.

The proposal also foresees a subsequent pilot LEZ based on the study’s findings to test practical measures and align with stricter EU Ambient Air Quality Directive limits by 2030.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) is leading the study, using a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis to assess the LEZs’ economic, social, and environmental impacts. The study includes analysing the effects of LEZs on greenhouse gas emissions, noise pollution, and congestion.

However, a Strategic Environment Assessment (SEA) of the master plan points out that a study on the potential for LEZs was already included in the Transport Master Plan for 2025. “So, at this stage, it was expected that the current TMP would have implemented such zones,” the assessment notes.

The SEA stresses that further preliminary assessments are insufficient and calls for immediate, concrete measures to limit polluting vehicles in urban areas. It recommends measurable LEZ targets aligned with the Air Quality Plan to deliver tangible environmental benefits.

International experience with LEZs

LEZs have been successfully implemented across Europe to improve urban air quality. Over recent years they have become a bête noire of far-right and populist movements that frame LEZs as elitist, anti-car, or harmful to drivers. In the United Kingdom, cities such as London, Birmingham, and Leeds introduced LEZs targeting older, high-polluting commercial vehicles, with London expanding its Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to include all vehicle types in central areas. Other European cities—Berlin, Milan, and Stockholm among them—have adopted similar schemes, often paired with incentives for cleaner vehicles, congestion charges, or improved public transport.

Evidence from these cities shows significant reductions in nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and particulate matter, demonstrating the potential environmental benefits for Malta if such zones are effectively implemented.

Transport plan calls for maximum parking limits

The National Transport Master Plan 2030 acknowledges Malta’s severe congestion and argues that current planning policies requiring minimum parking spaces for new developments are counterproductive. The resulting oversupply encourages car use, the master plan argues. It mandates a comprehensive national parking and travel demand management (TDM) strategy, following an assessment of parking provision.

The core shift is to replace minimum parking requirements with maximum parking limits—a measure intended to restrain oversupply, reduce the car’s dominance in urban centres, and promote transit-oriented development.

The SEA goes further, urging the implementation of “concrete measures to restrict parking” as part of a national strategy. It warns that without implementation targets, measures risk failing to reduce car use or achieve a modal shift, leaving congestion and air quality improvements uncertain.

The SEA calls for actionable measures to restrict parking, explicit car-reduction targets, and enforcement of green travel plans to ensure strategies translate into measurable results.

Car reduction targets

The SEA identifies the urgent need for mandatory, quantifiable targets within the Transport Master Plan’s operational objectives. It criticises the TMP for relying on measures that “assess and study” concepts, rather than implementing enforceable actions. The SEA recommends that objectives explicitly address reduced reliance on private cars, supported by measurable and enforceable targets. It also calls for specific targets for LEZ implementation and concrete parking restrictions.

The SEA also notes that the TMP proposes to assess the feasibility of a Mass Rapid Transit system—a measure repeated from the previous plan. Once again, the lack of implementation targets makes its effectiveness uncertain, raising concerns the new TMP risks repeating earlier inaction.

What the SEA is for

The SEA on Malta’s Transport Master Plan 2030 evaluates the plan’s environmental impacts and ensures alignment with sustainable development goals. Mandated under the EU SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), the assessment examines the environmental effects of strategic plans likely to have significant environmental implications. The Environmental Report was prepared by Adi Associates Environmental Consultants Ltd, led by Rachel Xuereb, Andrea Pace, and Adrian Mallia.