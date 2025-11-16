Zammit Lewis warns Labour must stop being hard headed after ‘worrying’ MaltaToday survey

Labour MP Edward Zammit Lewis warns the Labour Party is at risk of letting the country’s rudder slip as he expresses concern following MaltaToday’s post-budget survey.

“You have to be a person with no idea of politics or who is not a Labourite, not to worry,” Zammit Lewis commented about the survey results after “such a good budget”.

The former minister said in a Facebook post on Sunday that it is worrying that the party that has done so much good is “at risk of letting the country’s rudder slip”.

“We have to stop pushing people away because of hard-headedness on particular issues where it is crystal clear that people are against us, and we must listen and truly include people we have discarded for nothing and Labourites we have ignored in their basic needs,” Zammit Lewis wrote.

The reference to ‘particular issues’ could be linked to the controversial planning reform that the prime minister pushed forward and is refusing to withdraw from parliament as talks continue.

But Zammit Lewis also dropped what could be considered a personal grievance when he insisted, he will always be available to help out, “if given the chance”, to see a winning Labour Party.

The MaltaToday survey shows the Labour Party enjoying a marginal lead over the Nationalist Party, mirroring the same result of last month. The survey shows that the expected budget bounce did not materialise.