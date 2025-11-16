Abela says regenerated Marsa Racetrack brings horse racing facilities to international standards

Prime Minister Robert Abela has visited the Marsa Racetrack to inspect the final works before the reopening of the horse racing championship.

Accompanied by Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation Minister Clifton Grima on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister toured the regenerated facilities which form part of the government's work programme to strengthen Malta's sports infrastructure.

"This sports discipline is an important one in our country," Abela said during the visit. "The government has delivered on its promise to regenerate the Marsa Racetrack."

He noted that the project has created international-level facilities for horse racing and training. The Prime Minister emphasised that Malta's economic strength allows continued investment across different sectors, from health and education to social and family initiatives, as well as environmental projects, including the planned national parks at White Rocks and Manoel Island.

"An economically strong country like Malta continues to invest in the best sports facilities for different sporting disciplines," Abela added.

During the visit, officials explained that the horse racing community had long desired a quality track that could offer more events, professionalism and peace of mind for sports enthusiasts. The project prioritises the protection of horse welfare throughout.

The track, designed by Maltese architect Edwin Mintoff under the guidance of Swedish architect Lars Sandstrom, now sits on one level, allowing for greater speed and spectacle during races.

The one-kilometre track provides safer infrastructure for horses. Other works include a new lighting system on the inner track, offering a better alternative for training in the dark.

New railings provide necessary safety measures, whilst different layers of stone and sand of various sizes and types have been laid on the track surface. Tree planting has also been carried out around the track's perimeter.

The Prime Minister thanked everyone involved in the project and wished for the best horse racing championship on a track of the highest level.