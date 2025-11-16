Vigil speakers call for continued fight for rule of law in Daphne's memory

Two speakers addressed a vigil held on sunday evening at the Great Siege Monument in Valletta to commemorate the killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, calling for continued vigilance in upholding the rule of law and greater youth participation in civic life.

Professor Edward Warrington, a member of Repubblika's executive, told those gathered at the 5.30pm vigil that remembering the dead serves as "a strong hope for the future, for us who are still alive and for those yet to be born."

The monthly vigil, held on the 16th of each month since Caruana Galizia's assassination eight years ago, has become a symbolic gathering for civil society activists and those demanding justice and accountability.

Warrington drew parallels between the Great Siege Monument and the informal memorial to Caruana Galizia, stating both represent victims of violence that occasionally surfaces in national politics. He warned that violence grows when the State fails to protect the rule of law, when Government neglects just enforcement of laws to accommodate the powerful, and when politicians tie the hands of institutions meant to maintain order and justice.

"The memorial to Daphne strengthens our resolve to struggle together for the rule of law: so that tomorrow the State honours the first duty imposed on it by the Constitution, namely to protect the rule of law," Warrington said.

He emphasised that the memorial reminds citizens of the tools they have to fight for a better future, including freedom of expression, critical and courageous journalism, presence in public life, peaceful protests, and recourse to the protection of the Courts and integrity institutions.

Student activist James Cutajar spoke about his personal experience, revealing he was only 13 when Caruana Galizia was killed. He said the difference between her killing and others was not the act itself, but why she was killed.

"We come here not just for Daphne's justice, which is crucial, but for all of us, because Daphne was killed for the truth she uncovered, a truth that we are practically suffering from almost every day," Cutajar said.

He referenced the Vitals scandal, noting that Caruana Galizia was the first to speak about it, and that the corruption has affected many people, including Labour supporters. He described the current state of hospitals, with patients waiting six hours or more in emergency departments, and the mental hospital surrounded by trees but resembling an abandoned building inside.

"Hundreds of millions disappeared, or rather went into the pockets of those who have wet dreams thinking about money," Cutajar stated.

The young activist also focused on the relationship between Caruana Galizia's journalism and that of today's youth. He expressed concern that many young people do not know what real journalism is, as social media systems are driven by clicks rather than quality reporting.

Quoting directly from Caruana Galizia's blog, Cutajar told young people: "When people taunt you or criticise you for being 'negative' or for failing to go with their flow, for not adopting an attitude of benign tolerance to their excesses, bear in mind always that they, and not you, are the ones who are in the wrong."

He encouraged young people not to let others intimidate them and not to stay silent when people tell them to be quiet because it is convenient for them. He urged more youth to attend the vigils and to protest.

"Don't stay silent," Cutajar said, adding that while it is not easy in a system where meritocracy is considered utopian, and while young people have work, courses, university and assignments, he believes that if he can attend, others can too.

Cutajar also praised the young people who attended the RESTART camp organised by Repubblika, calling it a clear example that youth can be active as well.

He concluded by noting that although he never read a single article by Caruana Galizia when she was alive, what she said still applies today. "That means two things: that the problems of 2017 are still here today. But last and not least, Daphne was right."

Warrington closed his address by quoting poet John Maxwell Edmonds: "When you go home, tell them of us and say, 'For your tomorrows, we gave our today.'"