Momentum submits Freedom of Information request for details on proposed Marsaskala fast-ferry

Momentum has submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, citing what it describes as a lack of clarity and transparency surrounding the proposed fast-ferry at Marsaskala.

The group said the government has withheld key details about a project that could significantly affect residents and the bay’s environment. Although the project has been promoted as a beautification of the promenade, Momentum said it in fact includes plans for a fast ferry terminal.

The project, undertaken by Infrastructure Malta, includes the construction of a ramp, waiting area, and dredging works, which soem residents claim are being carried out through separate applications without proper transparency or the required environmental and social assessments.

Through the FOI request, Momentum is seeking access to documents, studies and plans related to the proposal, arguing that residents have a right to understand what is being planned before decisions become irreversible.

The request asks for information on several areas, including details on finances and funding, such as the total budget allocated to the project, how this sum will be divided between promenade works and ferry infrastructure, and whether the money will come from Maltese or EU sources.

Momentum is also seeking access to detailed plans, including scaled drawings of the proposed terminal, breakwater, upgraded promenade and any modifications to existing jetties or slipways. The group wants to review the justification for selecting Marsaskala, particularly the area beneath the arches, as the preferred fast ferry site for Malta’s South, along with any studies conducted to support that choice.

Environmental impact assessments form another key part of the request, covering potential effects on the bay, marine species, air quality, noise levels and the sensitive Il-Maġħluq area. Momentum is additionally requesting studies on the social and traffic impact of an increased influx of people and vehicles into Marsaskala’s centre.

Finally, the party is asking for comparative analyses explaining why a fast ferry service would be more practical and economical than alternatives such as strengthening public transport, introducing a shuttle service to the Bormla ferry or creating safe cycling infrastructure.

“The secrecy the government is maintaining over this project is unacceptable,” Mark Camilleri Gambin, speaking on behalf of Momentum, said. “Pushing forward a major infrastructure project like this, in the heart of a residential bay, without publishing studies on the environmental, social and traffic impact is irresponsible. Marsaskala residents deserve the facts, not PR and ‘public consultations’ that are merely a formality. If the studies exist, they should be published immediately. If they do not exist, then the project should stop now.”

The FOI request also seeks documentation on the current condition of the promenade, noting previous reports of subsidence, and calls for the full results, methodology and questionnaire from a survey carried out by Vincent Marmara.

Momentum said it expects the ministry to meet its legal obligations under the Freedom of Information Act and respond within the legally established timeframe, adding that transparency “is a right of citizens.”