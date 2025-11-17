Warm weather typical for November, but cold temperatures forecast by Friday

Malta’s current warm spell is entirely normal for this time of year, but conditions are set to shift sharply as colder air and strong winds move in later this week, a Met Office spokesperson has said.

A high-pressure system over Libya has been drawing warm southwesterly air from Algeria across the Central Mediterranean, producing clear skies, light winds and above-average temperatures.

The pattern is characteristic of mid-November and is commonly known as Is-Sajf ta’ San Martin or Indian Summer, when calm, mild weather often returns briefly.

Since 15 November, daytime temperatures have reached 24°C, while night-time readings have ranged between 18°C and 21°C. Recent maxima mirror those usually recorded in May or October, and overnight temperatures resemble typical June or September conditions.

November’s climatic norms stand at 20.8°C for maximum temperatures and 15.0°C for minimums.

However, meteorologists warn that the settled weather will soon give way to a more unstable pattern.

A series of low-pressure troughs is forecast to sweep across the Central Mediterranean in the coming days. By Friday, a depression over Italy is expected to generate strong northwesterly winds over the Maltese Islands.

The outlook for the next few days points to mainly cloudy skies, rain or showers, and increasingly unsettled conditions. Temperatures are expected to fall to near or even below seasonal norms from Friday onwards.