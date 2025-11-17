Speaker orders PN, Net News to correct ‘misleading’ statement on Byron Camilleri

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia has directed the Nationalist Party and Net News to correct a statement suggesting Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri blamed a magistrate for a raid in which armed police detained four Swieqi residents who were not suspects.

The ruling, issued on 13 November, followed a request by Minister Camilleri, who maintained that the PN’s claims were inaccurate. The Speaker’s decision emphasised that the statement published did not reflect what the minister actually said in response to a parliamentary question during the 11 November session.

The contested passage quoted the minister as saying: “This, when Minister Camilleri yesterday pinned it on the magistrate, and even as a minister he should know that addresses where such raids are carried out always come out as draft information passed on by the police to his government itself, as confirmed by Commissioner Gafa.” According to the ruling, this sentence was never spoken in parliament.

Following the ruling, the Speaker noted that more than 48 hours had passed without any notification or correction from the PN, as required under Standing Order 62, which allows the House to review the ruling.

The Clerk of the House, acting on the Speaker’s instructions, emailed the PN Secretary-General, stating: “The Speaker is forwarding a ruling issued this morning regarding a statement published by the Nationalist Party and subsequent reporting in the PN media. You are requested to make the correction as indicated in the ruling. Please inform me once the corrections have been made.”

As no corrections had been implemented, the Speaker invoked Article 11, Paragraph 4, Subparagraph K of the House of Representatives (Privileges and Powers) Ordinance. The article establishes the voluntary publication or omission of a false or distorted report of any House debate or committee proceeding may constitute a prima facie breach of parliamentary privilege.

The case has now been referred to the House Privileges Committee to decide on further action concerning the PN officials responsible for issuing the statement, as well as the Net News editor.