15,000 submissions filed in euthanasia consultation, but none from PN, junior minister says

More than 15,000 submissions were received during the government’s two-month public consultation on assisted voluntary euthanasia, but not a single one came from the Nationalist Party, Reforms Junior Minister Rebecca Buttigieg told Parliament on Monday.

Replying to a question from Labour MP Davina Sammut Hili, Buttigieg said the consultation had drawn a significant level of engagement, but noted the PN’s official silence on what she described as a “controversial subject”.

“But I must note that out of the 15,000 plus submissions, not one came from the Nationalist Party,” she said. She said some individual Nationalist MPs expressed personal views, but the party has yet to take a position. “Till today, I ask what the Nationalist Party’s position on such an important issue is? I would love to know.”

The PN’s stance on euthanasia has long been unclear. Earlier this year, PN MP Alex Borg said he would allow a free vote if the matter ever came before parliament. But former PN leader Bernard Grech had previously insisted the party was “in favour of life”, signalling opposition to any form of euthanasia.

Buttigieg also revealed that the government is preparing a draft bill to introduce the concept of the living will into Maltese law, describing it as one of the most well-received proposals during the consultation.

“The living will was one element we received a lot of positive feedback on,” she said. “Because of that, we are working to introduce a draft bill on this new right.”

A living will allows people to record their preferences for future medical treatment should they become unable to communicate their wishes. These usually include instructions on life-sustaining interventions in cases of terminal illness or permanent incapacitation.

Even if a living will includes a request for euthanasia, Buttigieg noted, such instructions would still be subject to any legal requirements in place at the time and would not override the law. The document would act as a statement of intent rather than an automatic entitlement.