Transport Minister backs Junior College students’ proposal for new Msida pedestrian bridge

Transport Minister Chris Bonett has given the green light to a proposal by the Junior College student council to build a pedestrian bridge connecting the two Kulleġġ bus stops in Msida.

The new bridge will replace the existing pedestrian crossing regulated by traffic lights on Triq Marina, eliminating waiting time for motorists and offering a safer route for the hundreds of students who use the busy bus stops daily.

Bonett said the students had requested a meeting with him to present their idea, which he described as a practical solution that improves both traffic flow and pedestrian safety. In a Facebook reel, he praised the council for taking the initiative and for putting forward a proposal that keeps student safety at the forefront.

The bridge will be integrated into the ongoing multi-million-euro Msida Creek project, which is reshaping the area’s road network. The link between the two sides of Msida reopened to traffic at the start of November, and the main flyover is due to open before the end of the year.