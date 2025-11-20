Fish Fridays to take form of school-by-school tasting events, not canteen menu changes

A newly announced Fish Fridays initiative will take the form of a rotating event visiting one school at a time rather than a permanent change to school canteen menus.

Announced in the 2026 Budget, the programme is intended to encourage children to eat more fish by giving them the chance to taste a variety of locally available species prepared in different ways. The events will also be open to parents, who will be able to meet chefs, seek advice on how to prepare fish at home, and take home a booklet featuring simple Maltese recipes.

In a Facebook reel published on Thursday, Fisheries Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said said Fish Fridays forms part of a broader campaign to promote healthier eating habits and reduce childhood obesity. She cited a report by the Superintendence of Public Health showing that 40 per cent of primary school children are obese.

The video opens with a sixth-grader named Scarlett, who admits she had initially imagined Fish Fridays to be a van delivering fish to every classroom. “Yes, I like fish,” she says, adding that she would be interested in learning more about it.

Bugeja Said said the initiative will visit a different school every week as part of a nationwide tour and encouraged parents to attend when the event reaches their children’s school. However, she did not specify when Fish Fridays will begin or which school will host the first event.