Momentum's Mark Camilleri Gambin elected European Democratic Party deputy secretary general

The European Democratic Party has elected Momentum’s General-secretary Mark Camilleri Gambin in the role of deputy general-secretary at the party’s congress in Bilbao, Spain.

“We are at a crossroads where we must decide if technology will dictate our democracy or if democracy will shape our technology,” Camilleri Gambin said following his election on Saturday.

He said that he will ensure that Europe chooses to reject the ‘efficiency trap’ and ensure that “innovation serves the worker, protects our children from being monetised by social media, and defends our fundamental rights.”

Momentum said the appointment signals a renewed commitment within the EDP to prioritise issues that are central to Momentum’s agenda in Malta.

They said that this allows for a direct line of communication within a major European political family, which helps create a bridge between Maltese activism and the wider European dialogue.

“This platform allows Momentum to amplify local perspectives on the continental stage, ensuring that issues like child safety online and environmental protection are effectively represented in the broader European conversation,” Momentum said.

Sandro Gozi, Secretary General of the European Democratic Party, welcomed the appointment. “We are delighted to welcome Mark Camilleri Gambin to his new role as deputy secretary general. Both he and Arnold Cassola bring a long-standing pro-European commitment and a reform-minded approach that continues to strengthen our presence in Malta.

He pointed out that together the two parties will work for a more effective and fairer Europe, firmly committed to transparency, the fight against corruption, and the defence of the rule of law, key principles to protect our citizens and resist populist pressures.