Government, social partners agree on research study on impact of AI in the Maltese labour market

Government and MCESD have agreed to conduct a research study on how Artificial Intelligence in our country can be better used by Maltese businesses and the labour market.

This comes after Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul requested that this study be conducted at the last Malta Council for Economic and Social Development meeting.

During the meeting, there was unanimous agreement that the country must be prepared for the changes that will take place in various sectors of work due to Artificial Intelligence, and we must study the changes that will be taking place.

Speaking during the meeting, Ellul spoke about how the skills of Maltese and Gozitan workers are continuing to be developed through various Government investments in the sector. He also praised the productive discussion that took place at the MCESD and noted the activism of the social partners and the constructive dialogue that was raised.

Ellul referred to the importance of the MCESD, saying that the dialogue within it is imperative that it remains strong so that, concretely, better continues to be done in our society.

He explained that this study is part of an ongoing effort to evaluate how AI not only impacts the labour market, but the country in general, recalling how AI can be an important pillar in the Government’s long-term vision.

He referred to how it can be important in more widespread remote working and even the Right to Disconnect, stating that these are a small part of a larger set of measures intended to strengthen the balance between work and personal life.

“The Government in all this plays a crucial role, the one that raises discussion on such topics and that directly affect the lives of people and workers, and that one can agree or disagree with them, but that they are important to discuss,” he said.

During the meeting, the social partners acknowledged the fact that Artificial Intelligence will provide both opportunities and challenges for the Maltese economy and labour market.

The partners also stressed that artificial intelligence could enhance productivity and efficiency; however, they also said that “it will bring with it new concerns, especially when it comes to algorithms, and even skills gaps, with the latter affecting older workers the most.”

The partners concluded by stressing that, on an educational level, students should continue to be exposed to digital tools while being taught how to think critically, so that Malta remains competitive and resilient as technological change continues to take place.