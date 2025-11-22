Nationalist Party praises CPD workers over scrapyard fire operations

The Nationalist Party has praised the Civil Protection Department, the Police, medical teams and all members of the emergency service who intervened to extinguish extensive fires and manage situations that took place after yesterday’s Marsa scrapyard fire.

The blaze broke out on Friday morning on Garibaldi Street, involving stacks of discarded vehicles, oils and other potentially toxic materials. No injuries have been reported.

“The fire has been contained; however, firefighting operations are still in progress. The public is advised to avoid the area due to safety concerns and ongoing emergency response activities,” Civil Protection Malta said in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

Last week, another scrapyard also caught fire on Tal-Barrani Road, limits of Żejtun. The fire was eventually extinguished after a 16-hour operation.

They also praised the Armed Forces of Malta (AFMN) and the crew of Melita II, who, in rough sea conditions, carried out a rescue operation to help three divers brought to safety after finding difficulty.

They highlighted that the AFM carries out such operations with competence and dedication year after year, particularly during periods of adverse weather, asking why potentially avoidable situations of danger or emergency are occurring repeatedly.

“If there are shortcomings in enforcement, regulation or coordination among the competent authorities, these gaps must be addressed urgently, before they continue to place the public, divers, Civil Protection members, Police officers, and the Armed Forces of Malta at risk,” they said.

They added that this is in addition to the impact that such situations have not only on people’s well-being but also on the environment.

The PN said that “our emergency services perform their duties with dedication and professionalism, but the State has the responsibility to ensure that no one abuses their service or their courage.”