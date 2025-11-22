ADPD: car racing track reduces quality of life for Birżebbuġa residents

Car-racing track at Ħal-Far, on the outskirts of Birżebbuġa, lacks sensitivity towards the welfare of residents, ADPD claimed on Saturday.

“Birżebbuġa cannot take more noise pollution. It is already bombarded from all directions,” said Melissa Bagley, a Birżebbuġa resident and ADPD Deputy Chairperson.

The promise to develop a motorsport track has featured in the electoral manifestos of both major political parties in the past three general elections. In September 2022, government sources had told MaltaToday that the racetrack would be “nearing completion by early 2024”.

In October of this year, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the surface of the quarter-mile drag racing track at Ħal Far, which has already been granted a permit, will be completed by the end of 2025. He added that the full project is expected to be ready by the end of 2026.

ADPD says that the proposal will add to the noise pollution to which the town is already facing, “from airplanes which descend towards the airport over Birżebbuġa, as well as the continuous noise resulting from the operations of the Freeport Terminal.”

They said that the Government proposal shows a lack of sensitivity and signifies that, at the end of the day, the Government does not care about the welfare of the residents of Birżebbuġa.

Bagley pointed out that part of the site has already been in use on weekends: the resulting acoustic pollution is being picked up as far away as Kirkop and Safi, let alone in Birżebbuga itself. She said that at times, this goes on well into the night, even as late as 2am.

Works are currently in hand on the drag-racing track, commonly referred to as the quarter-mile track. “These works are the only ones permitted to date by the Planning Authority in view of the fact that the planning application for the racing track has been withdrawn,” they said.

ADPD said that works in hand have been possible due to a direct order issued by Infrastructure Malta earlier this year, pointing out that this has a value of around €7 million.

Carmel Cacopardo, Deputy Chairperson of ADPD-The Green Party, stated that this matter has been referred to the Auditor General for an investigation in view of the fact that it is part of an abusive systemic exercise by Infrastructure Malta to undermine the public procurement rulebook, which must be observed in the wider public sector.

From public documents, the original estimate of its costs has already skyrocketed from the original €20 million to €78.3 million. They asked why it is possible to have a large variation, with the revised estimate being approximately four times the original one.

They said these points to the amateurism in the administration of public funds.

Cacopardo said that “whilst the planning application for the track is withdrawn due to the lack of conclusion of the environmental studies on acoustic and light pollution, it is only through the measures which could be identified in these studies that the impacts arising out of the operation of the racing track can be potentially addressed.”

He called out the government saying the impact could have been avoided if residents quality of life had been taken into consideration.