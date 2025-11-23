Alex Borg will be first PN leader to contest general election on Gozo district

Alex Borg will contest the next general election on the Gozo district, his home ground, making him the first Nationalist Party leader to do so.

Borg confirmed his candidature on Sunday when asked about it during an interview at the PN club in Isla. But no decision has been taken yet on which will be the second district Borg will contest, insisting it will be where the PN needs him most.

Taking a cue from the prime minister’s statement that effectively ruled out a March general election, Borg told his interviewer, RTK103 journalist Owen Teuma, this was another Robert Abela U-turn.

“Do you remember Robert Abela saying he will call a general election if the PN changed its leader? It’s another of his U-turns but we will remain focussed on our work irrespective whether the election is in three months’ time or 18 months,” Borg told supporters.

Referring to the latest survey results—MaltaToday’s survey last week and statistician Vince Marmara’s survey yesterday—which both gave the Labour Party an advantage, Borg insisted it was no consolation for him to be able to reduce the gap between the parties.

“I want to win… losing 1-0 is still a defeat; we have gained momentum but we still have more to do,” he said, urging MPs and party functionaries to “knock on every door” and reach out to people.

“I am convinced we can do it,” he said, adding that the Labour Party was in panic mode.

Asked about government’s pledge to turn Manoel Island, White Rocks and now Fort Campbell into public parks, Borg said the PN supports these decisions. However, he described the prime minister’s announcement in his post-budget speech of the White Rocks plans as a “gimmick”.

“He announced it but there was no money voted for it in the budget. Of course, we support these plans to increase open spaces but they must be implemented now not in 20 years’ time,” Borg said.

The Opposition leader said a future PN government will ensure continuity and peace of mind by building on the good that has been done.

“Of course, we will keep the tax cuts but we will also improve upon them,” he said.

Asked whether a PN government will keep the energy and fuel subsidies, Borg was categorical: “It will be irresponsible for me to say subsidies will stop in the face of inflation. I guarantee that we will keep the energy subsidies but we will also invest in green energy to ensure permanent reductions in utility bills.”

Borg once again reached out to the prime minister, urging him to sit down with the Opposition and agree on a mass transport system to ensure continuity.

Accuses government of increasing registration fees for medicines

But the PN leader accused the government of surreptitiously introducing higher registration fees for medicines through a legal notice published over the past days. This, he claimed, will make medicines more expensive and endangers the competitiveness of pharmaceutical companies operating in Malta.

Borg said a PN government will introduce a specialised medical board to fast-track surgical operations that would improve the quality of life of the patients involved. “Rather than leaving these people on interminable waiting lists, this board will evaluate their case and fast-track their operations,” he said. Borg did not elaborate on the proposal.

Another proposal, he added, will be for government to cover the expense of general practitioners. “Nobody more than your personal doctor knows you better and in this way we will also reduce the number of people who visit health centres because they cannot afford their GP’s fee,” Borg said. Again, he did not provide detail and whether this will apply across the board but old-timers remember a similar proposal by the PN being made in 1987, which was never implemented.