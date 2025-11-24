Survey shows strong summer for Gozitan businesses but challenges remain

A majority of tourism operators in Gozo reported stronger business performance in summer 2025 compared with the previous year, according to the Gozo Tourism Association’s (GTA) latest survey.

The findings, collected through an online questionnaire among accommodation providers, restaurants, diving centres, transport operators and other sector businesses, show generally positive trends across the industry.

Nearly half of respondents (48%) said their overall performance between July and September improved over 2024, while 33.8% reported no change.

A further 18.2% experienced a decline. The GTA said the foreign tourism market was a key driver, with 65.4% of businesses reporting a positive impact from international visitors. When compared with 2024, 48.7% said foreign market performance had improved, 35.9% reported similar levels, and 15.4% recorded a downturn .

The domestic market remained largely stable. Most operators, 57%, reported no significant impact from Maltese tourists, while 30% saw a positive effect. Year-on-year comparisons showed little change, with 64% reporting equal domestic performance, 18.7% an improvement and 17.3% a decline .

Revenue figures were described as strong by a majority of respondents. Some 61.5% rated their summer revenue as “good” and 6.4% as “excellent”. When compared with summer 2024, 48.7% reported higher revenue, 30.8% said revenue remained stable and 20.5% experienced a decrease .

Among those who reported improved revenue, 55.5% attributed the increase to higher prices. Just over half (51%) cited increased clientele, while 42% pointed to more effective marketing strategies. New services or offers were highlighted by 38% of respondents as contributing factors .

Rising operating costs emerged as the most common challenge during the summer period, cited by 63.3% of respondents. Staff shortages were reported by 53%, while 29% pointed to increased competition. Administrative bureaucracy (26.6%) and issues related to the Skills Pass (20.3%) were also identified. Only 9% of operators said they faced no challenges at all .

Business operations remained largely steady, with 59.5% reporting no change compared with 2024. A further 38% noted improvements in their operations, and 2.5% reported a deterioration .

Participants were also asked about the quality of tourism on the island. Some 74% of respondents said Gozo is not attracting what they consider “high-quality” tourists. In assessing whether the island offers a high-value tourism product, 63% said the current offer does not meet that standard, while 37% believed it does.