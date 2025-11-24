Alex Borg’s ‘soldiers of steel’ reference hit a raw nerve. This is why.

Alex Borg thought he was cool on Sunday when referring to the Nationalist Party supporters present at the Isla club as “suldati tal-azzar (soldiers of steel)”.

He used the moniker to commend the PN supporters for attending the political meeting despite the rainy weather that forced the event to be held inside.

‘Soldiers of steel’ has a deep-seated historical political meaning that is intrinsically tied to Labour Party supporters, especially in the Three Cities—Bormla, Isla and Birgu. And the description has nothing to do with braving the weather.

Borg was being naïve when appropriating the words to describe his own supporters over what is, at best, an act of normalcy—still going about your business despite inclement weather. It appeared as if the decision to use those words was simply taken on the basis that he was in Isla and it would sound cool to speak the local language. Instead, it was a misfire.

Borg did not even try to frame the words in a context where Nationalist supporters in Isla and the wider Cottonera area are an absolute minority within a sea of red—suffice to say that in the last local elections held last year, all five seats on the Bormla council were filled by elected Labour candidates. It would have sounded better in that context.

But no, Borg simply displayed a lack of historical appreciation for the true meaning of the words ‘suldati tal-azzar’—a meaning forged in the politico-religious battle of the 1960s.

Indeed, the words were used by Dom Mintoff to describe the 51,000 people who voted for the Labour Party in the 1962 general election despite a wicked church-imposed interdiction on all those who militated in the PL and voted for it.

A year prior the 1962 election, Archbishop Mikiel Gonzi decreed that all those who formed part of the PL executive and who supported the party would be committing mortal sin. By condemning them to eternal damnation, Gonzi caused division and heartache at a time when the church still wielded immense worldly powers.

So, when the 1962 election was held in February of that year, Mintoff’s Labour Party was not only battling its rivals in the political arena but also fighting for the souls of its own supporters, who were torn between the church they loved and the politician they revered.

When the final result was out, the Labour Party had secured 50,974 votes despite the church-imposed interdett, making it the second largest party after the Nationalist Party.

For Mintoff it was a bitter sweet victory—although the result represented a steep decline from the 68,447 votes the party had obtained in the previous 1955 election, it also confirmed the PL still enjoyed strong support despite the church’s heavy-handed approach.

The soldiers of steel

The 51,000 voters were baptised by Mintoff as ‘soldiers of steel’ because they defied religious leaders and the threat of eternal damnation in support of their political ideal.

For Labourites, especially those from the Cottonera district, who called themselves Socialist Mintoffians, the words suldati tal-azzar mean much, much more than simply braving a few spatters of rain.

Soldiers of steel represents the bravery of those who withstood the wrath of a powerful church; the bravery of those who saw their children being denied absolution by priests; the bravery of parents who saw their children being denied the ability to sit for exams unless they denounced their political faith; the bravery of those who saw their loved ones being buried on unconsecrated land in the cemetery, popularly referred to as il-miżbla (the dump); the bravery of those who soldiered on despite being declared social pariahs by a cruel church; the bravery of those who were forced to get married in the sacristy because it was scandalous for committed Labourites to exchange their vows inside God’s temple.

Suldati tal-azzar embodies bravery in the face of all this historical pain that still lingers in the collective memory of those who lived through those times and the many more who were raised on those stories of suffering.

This is why Alex Borg’s reference hit a raw nerve among Labourites, specifically those who hail from the Three Cities.

It is also true that over the years, many in the Labour Party appropriated the description to define themselves as anti-establishment—cynical when used today in a context where the PL has been in power for almost 13 years.

But for a politician like Borg, who is aspiring to represent all Maltese without distinction—he often refers to il-bajda u l-ħamra, the white and red of the Maltese flag—appropriating that specific terminology in the most banal of ways was insensitive.

Borg’s bravado, at best comes across as historical ignorance and at worst uncalled for provocation. It was a faux pas indeed that did the Nationalist Party little favour in an already difficult district.

