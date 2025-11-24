Caruana defends solid public finances as Opposition blames government for overpopulation pressures

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana on Monday firmly rejected Opposition claims that the government’s economic model has created an unsustainable overpopulation crisis, insisting instead that Malta’s public finances are solid and the result of 13 consecutive years of economic growth.

Speaking at the close of the parliamentary debate on his ministry’s budget portfolio, Caruana accused the Opposition of ignoring the country’s actual financial performance while lacking the credibility to discuss economic matters. Here, he referred to a MaltaToday survey that indicated people trust Labour more than the PN on public finances.

He stressed that Malta’s economic stability was rooted in consistent revenue surpluses and warned that criticism from the Nationalist benches failed to acknowledge the sacrifices that had built the country’s current prosperity.

Throughout the debate, Opposition MPs painted a contrasting picture, arguing that an economic model dependent on rapid population growth is overwhelming hospitals, roads, schools and housing. PN MP Adrian Delia said the population had surged by 145,000 since 2013, with foreign residents now making up 30% of Malta’s total population. He linked this growth to traffic gridlock, rising debt, pressure on public services and soaring housing costs.

But Caruana pushed back strongly, saying that the Opposition’s narrative ignored the underlying economic realities. He described the country’s financial trajectory as evidence of steady and responsible economic management, and challenged critics to confront the implications of reversing Malta’s current model.

Earlier in the debate, Labour MPs Alex Muscat and Carmelo Abela also defended the state of the economy, accusing Delia of using xenophobic language when discussing foreign residents and insisting the government’s fiscal stewardship was prudent.