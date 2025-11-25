KPH isolates and disposes of feed after Marsa scrapyard fire, demands enforcement action

Koperattiva Produtturi tal-Ħalib (KPH) has insisted that all potentially contaminated animal feed has been isolated and will be disposed of following last week’s major scrapyard fire in Marsa, while renewing long-standing warnings that its facility faces unacceptable risk from its neighbour.

In a statement to the media, the cooperative said it had launched an urgent assessment of its feeds facility, which sits directly beside the JAC Steel scrapyard where the blaze broke out on 21 November.

KPH thanked the Civil Protection Department and other emergency responders for preventing what it described as a “national-scale disaster”, saying severe damage to the plant would have had far-reaching consequences for Malta’s livestock sector and food security.

The cooperative said its teams immediately secured the area, removed hazards, and began repairs to equipment damaged in the incident. Raw materials and feed that may have been exposed to toxic fumes were carefully isolated and are now being prepared for disposal in line with environmental, veterinary and legal standards, it said.

Sampling has been carried out by both the authorities and KPH itself, the statement added. Arrangements are also under way to replenish stocks from off-site storage and international suppliers to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers.

KPH used the incident to highlight what it called the “ongoing serious danger” it has faced for years due to operating next to a scrapyard. It said it has repeatedly been flagged to authorities, including through judicial acts.

The cooperative said the situation presents an unacceptable threat, citing risks to employee safety, operational continuity, and national food security. It criticised authorities for “beating around the bush” and allowing the scrapyard operator to continue trading despite longstanding concerns.

“Last Friday’s incident corroborates, if ever there was any need, what KPH has long stated that the danger posed by the adjacent scrapyard needs to be addressed before tragedy strikes,” it said, calling for enforcement and consequences for any wrongdoing.

KPH reiterated its gratitude to emergency personnel, saying their rapid intervention allowed the cooperative to focus on restoring operations and protecting Malta’s farming community.

Former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi had sounded the alarm bells over the feed facility and its close proximity to the scrapyard. He called for some sort of guarantee that the toxic fumes will not make its way into the local food chain.