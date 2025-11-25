PN urges ‘concrete action’ to protect victims as 16 days of activism against gender-based violence begin

The Nationalist Party has called for stronger measures to combat domestic and gender-based violence, insisting that fine words alone will not solve this problem, as Malta marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

In a statement signed by equality spokesperson Graziella Attard Previ and Marie Claire Zammit, president of the PN’s women’s movement (MNPN), the party said violence against women remains widespread despite social and economic progress.

The PN pointed to recent National Statistics Office figures showing that 3,798 people reported domestic violence or sought related services in 2024, with women accounting for 76% of those affected. Domestic violence, it said, continues to leave a “devastating impact” on victims, their children and society.

The party argued that entrenched paternalistic attitudes and slow institutional responses have left many women facing daily risk, insisting that victims “cannot and should not have to wait any longer” for effective protection.

As the 16-day global campaign against gender-based violence begins, the PN said it will listen to victims and support organisations directly, meet professionals to identify challenges and strengthen policy proposals, and promote measures focused on prevention, protection and rehabilitation.

The party reiterated a set of key reforms it wants implemented, including: education-based prevention, with curriculum changes on healthy relationships, equality, conflict resolution and emotional management; a centralised system to monitor protection orders for faster coordination and improved safety; greater court capacity and additional staff to address lengthy delays in domestic violence cases; and immediate emergency barring orders, allowing police to remove alleged aggressors from the home without waiting for a court sitting, in line with the Istanbul Convention.

The PN said every victim has the right to a safe and dignified life and urged the state to fulfil its duty to protect those at risk.