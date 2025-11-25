KM Malta Airlines ranked 5th best airline in the world by AirHelp

KM Malta Airlines has been ranked the fifth best airline in the world in the 2025 AirHelp Global Airline Survey, placing the Maltese flag carrier among the strongest performers in Europe.

The airline scored 7.85 out of 10 in the global ranking of 117 airlines, placing just behind Qantas and ahead of Aeromexico, Oman Air and Saudia. AirHelp also rated KM Malta Airlines second worldwide for on-time performance, with a score of 8.7, surpassed only by Oman Air.

The AirHelp Score assesses airlines on punctuality, customer satisfaction and claims-handling efficiency using international flight data and passenger feedback.

Executive chairman David Curmi said the results reflected the team’s dedication and growing trust from passengers. “Being ranked 5th best airline worldwide and 2nd worldwide for on-time performance are two important milestones,” he said, adding that the airline aimed to continue improving the customer experience.

Newsbreak in the United States described KM Malta Airlines as a “sleeper hit” for European travel, noting its punctuality and “boutique feel.”

AirHelp is a global travel tech company that provides support to passengers and publishes its annual ranking as a benchmark of airline reliability and service quality.