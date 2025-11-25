Marlene Mizzi: I was removed from Malita after calling out minister's hobnobbing with contractors

Former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi has claimed that her 2024 removal from the chairmanship of Malita Investments plc came shortly after she objected to ministerial interference in the state-owned company’s operations.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mizzi said she felt compelled to respond after the The Shift News repeatedly referred to her “removal” by Housing Minister Roderick Galdes, in coverage related to ongoing controversies surrounding Malita.

Mizzi stressed that she has “nothing to do” with the latest developments but said the reporting risked casting aspersions on her professional reputation.

She said that during her tenure, Malita plc was “financially healthy” and adhered to the “highest standards of corporate governance”.

Malita plc is a publicly listed company that manages major government property projects

Mizzi said her dismissal in May 2024 came “a few weeks after a meeting” at Galdes’s office during which she challenged what she described as his “interference in the workings of a plc” and his close contact with contractors engaged by the company.

“I stood up to him,” she said. “Evidently he was not amused.”

She added that she now considers it “an honour” to have been removed by the minister, saying the episode forms part of “history in the making”.