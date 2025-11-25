‘We have a dream: a future without violence’: 16 Days Against Violence campaign launched

The 16 Days Against Violence annual campaign, with the theme ‘We have a dream: a future without violence’, was launched on Tuesday by Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg together with Minister Michael Falzon and Lydia Abela.

During the campaign launch, band ‘The Travellers’ debuted their new song ‘Sbejħa’, which was written for the occasion. The song features messages highlighting the hardships of domestic violence, calling for victims’ required support and aggressors’ rehabilitation.

“Through this creative way, this year's campaign, which is a part of the ‘Nazzjonijiet Magħquda’ initiative, reassures that the message against domestic violence reaches a wider audience”, Buttigieg said.

The parliamentary secretary added the commitment against domestic violence does not begin or end with this campaign, but the work continues throughout the year. She also highlighted almost 30% of the third national strategy against gender-based and domestic violence has already been implemented.

As part of the program of activities, in various localities, several benches were installed with symbols and messages against domestic violence. Buttigieg explained that the bench signifies the resting place where a person stops to listen and share their thoughts.

Abela expressed “we need to be a society that understands, recognises the signs and shows solidarity, not judgement”, and added “A future without violence is built through education, prevention, accessible services, and a society that does not judge victims but follows them with support, respect and dignity.”

She also mentioned through recognized legal concepts such as femicide and the investment being made in hubs focusing on domestic violence, Malta has made significant steps towards this campaign.

"It is therefore our duty as a Government to continue to assist while creating more awareness so that those who experience domestic violence can seek help and find the support they need”, with psychological support and shelters being made available by government social agreements and by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS)," Minister Falzon added.

“'We have a dream – a future without violence', is not simply a wish or aspiration but a call to action and collective responsibility”, Abela concluded.