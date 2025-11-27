Work in progress: No timeline for independent human rights authority

The prime minister reiterated government’s commitment to set up an independent human rights authority but gave no timeline for it when replying to a parliamentary question.

“Government will continue working to set up an an independent authority that focusses only on the protection of human rights,” Robert Abela said when replying to a PQ by Opposition MP Graziella Attard Previ.

Abela insisted his government had carried out “unprecedented reforms” to strengthen equality and the respect of human rights. “It was this government that created the Directorate for Human Rights to work on policies that strengthen equality in the country,” he said.

Abela added that so far, the protection of human rights is provided by the Constitutional Court that has offered several remedies over the years whenever it found a breach.

The setting up of an independent human rights authority was an election pledge that remains unfulfilled. Additionally, Malta is one of the very few member states of the EU and the Council of Europe that has not yet established a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in accordance with the UN’s Paris Principles.

Earlier this year, the government dismissed a legislative proposal by Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon to incoporate the NHRI within the Office of the Ombudsman rather than creating a separate entity.

In many EU member states, the functions of NHRIs are part and parcel of the Office of the Ombudsman thus ensuring a more effective way of dealing with issues that concern fundamental freedoms.

The Paris Principles that govern NHRIs allow countries to tailor their human rights authority to fit their respective legal, social and political contexts. The Office of the Ombudsman in Malta is financially independent from the executive, responds to parliament, and the Ombudsman is appointed by a two-thirds majority in parliament and enjoys security of tenure—characteristics that make it ideal to serve as the national human rights authority.

Zammit McKeon had presented government with an actual bill to replace existing legislation that would refound the Office of the Ombudsman not only as a watchdog on public administration but also as a promoter of human rights.

Two bills tabled in parliament between 2017 and 2022 had proposed the introduction of equality legislation and the creation of a human rights and equality commission. Although the discussion on the bills had started the bills never became law by the time parliament was dissolved in February 2022 when Malta went to a general election.

As a result all pending bills before parliament lapsed and in the current legislature the Equality Bill and another one to set up the human rights authority were never tabled.