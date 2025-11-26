Alex Borg yet to present statute changes for promised new deputy leader role

More than two months after becoming Nationalist Party leader, Alex Borg has yet to put forward statute changes to create the post of deputy leader for parliamentary affairs.

During his leadership campaign, Borg pledged to re-introduce the role that was abolished in 2020 after having been introduced by Simon Busuttil in 2013.

In replies to questions sent by MaltaToday, the PN leader stressed any such role requires an amendment to the PN statute, which must go through the party’s established internal process.

“The creation of this new role requires a change to the statute of the PN. Any amendment to the statute must follow an established process,” Borg said.

The party already has a deputy leader for party affairs, a post which currently held by Alex Perici Calascione. Under Borg’s proposal the PN would once again have two deputy leaders.

Borg insisted the proposed change would form part of a broader restructuring effort.

“As I explained throughout my campaign for the position of leader, the new role of deputy leader for parliamentary affairs must form part of a broader renewal plan,” he said.

Borg pointed to what he described as campaign commitments that have already been delivered, including the creation of a leadership team, which he said is “already bearing fruit.”

Shortly after his election, Borg announced lawyer and philanthropist Sabine Agius Cabourdin would be the party’s first CEO, Simon Vella Gregory would take on the role of election campaign manager, Munxar mayor Damien Spiteri was appointed as his chief of staff, and Simon Mizzi as chairman of his leadership delivery office.

“We will shortly start focusing on longer-term decisions aimed at further strengthening the PN for the future, so that it can truly be an alternative government and deliver the change the Maltese and Gozitan people are waiting for,” Borg added.

Despite the assurances, he did not provide a timeline for when the proposed statute amendments will be presented.

In September, MaltaToday reported sources within the PN saying that Borg is encouraging PN home affairs spokesperson Darren Carabott to contest the new deputy leadership post when it is created.

The post of deputy leader for parliamentary affairs, would require an MP to fulfil the role. Leadership contender Adrian Delia had ruled out contesting another internal election after losing the leadership bid to Borg last summer.