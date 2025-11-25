MOU signed between fleet operators association and General Workers’ Union

The Employment Ministry, together with the Parliamentary Secretariat for Social Dialogue, has overseen the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the General Workers’ Union and the Malta Delivery Fleet Operators Association.

The agreement establishes a clear framework regulating the working conditions of food couriers in Malta.

Under the MOU, all operators within the Malta Delivery Fleet Operators Association (MDFOA) must conclude collective agreements by 1 January 2026. These agreements will regulate base pay, working hours, overtime rates, mandatory cashless payments, and trade union membership.

The MOU also requires transparent remuneration systems that include a basic salary, overtime pay and statutory bonuses.

Officials said the agreement aligns directly with the Labour Migration Policy, which aims to create a clear and accountable system for the employment of foreign workers in Malta. The policy emphasises the protection of all workers' rights and insists that the arrival of foreign workers must not lead to lower standards or eroded workplace rights. The government argues that these safeguards ensure the sector remains competitive while guaranteeing equal dignity and protection for all employees.

The new agreement introduces uniform standards across the industry and strengthens the role of Maltese authorities in monitoring and enforcement.

Employment Minister Byron Camilleri said the agreement was made possible because the government “did not hesitate to take tough decisions,” bringing all stakeholders to the table alongside the GWU.

He said the move forms part of a broader government strategy to protect all workers' rights, adding that poor conditions for some inevitably affect all employees, including Maltese and Gozitan workers. Camilleri praised the GWU for giving a voice to many new workers in the labour market and noted the commitment shown by operators in embracing clearer regulations.

“This agreement clearly shows how the Labour Migration Policy is being translated into concrete action that protects the rights of all workers in Malta, including Maltese and Gozitans,” Camilleri said. “We were very firm in this sector and did not shy away from acting when we saw abuse. We will continue doing so. We are building a modern, regulated and sustainable labour market that values every worker, regardless of where they come from.”

Camilleri warned industry stakeholders that the government will remain vigilant and will not tolerate situations where compliant operators are placed at a disadvantage by those who ignore workers’ rights. He said authorities will act again, as they did months ago, if abuse is identified.

Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul said the agreement represents another important step in the government’s efforts to ensure every worker is granted dignity and proper protection. He said reforms introduced in recent years were not coincidental but the result of a clear vision for a modern, serious and fair labour market. The new agreement, he added, delivers tangible improvements for hundreds of workers.

Ellul described the agreement as a demonstration of “seriousness, prudence and genuine commitment” in policymaking. Beyond improving working conditions, he said, the MOU strengthens a culture of responsibility and professionalism across the sector.

“The government is committed to ensuring that even in this sector, Malta maintains its place at the forefront of workers’ rights,” Ellul said.

The MOU also prioritises workplace health and safety by introducing mandatory training, reporting mechanisms, risk assessments and adequate protective equipment for couriers.