Four schools to get solar panels in new public-property renewable energy push

Four state schools will have solar panels installed on their rooftops as part of a new nationwide drive to expand renewable energy generation on public buildings, the government announced on Wednesday.

The initiative, led by the Climate Action Authority, will see photovoltaic systems installed at Għargħur Primary School, St Benedict College in Kirkop, St Clare Primary School in San Ġwann and St Nicholas College Wardija Primary.

Together, the systems will generate 228kWp of clean energy, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of roughly 83 households, and are expected to cut CO₂ emissions by about 139 tonnes per year.

Environment and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the rollout forms part of a broader effort to implement concrete climate-action initiatives and to ensure the authority plays an active role in launching projects, not just regulating them.

Dalli said schools were a symbolic and practical starting point. “They are among the most environmentally aware, and it is satisfying for them to see that these projects are being carried out in their schools. This helps them understand how what we speak about and what they aspire to can become tangible,” she said, adding that Malta’s climate efforts have been recognised in recent assessments by the National Audit Office and the Climate Scanner framework.

Education Minister Clifton Grima said the installations support the ministry’s goal of making schools a “living model of sustainability”. Beyond the infrastructural upgrade, he said, the panels will offer a hands-on learning opportunity for children to understand and experience clean-energy solutions.

Climate Action Authority CEO Abigail Cutajar said work began soon after an MoU with the Education Ministry was signed earlier this year. She said the project will serve as a model for similar initiatives across other public buildings. Cutajar added that the authority is also advancing other collaborations, including a voucher scheme that supplied vulnerable families with free water-filter systems and a student-designed solar car-port project with Transport Malta and the University of Malta.