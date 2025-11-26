‘Targeted for being Labour’: Schembri reacts to phantom job ruling

Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri is claiming that criminal charges brought against him were only opened because he is “a Labourite that has done a lot of good for the Labour Party”.

In a Facebook post shortly after a court acquitted him of handing Melvin Theuma a phantom job, Schembri said the judgement marks the beginning of the end of a difficult chapter for him. He said the criminal proceedings brought against him were opened to spite him because of his political affiliation to the Labour Party.

“This is the first criminal case decided in my favour out of a series of cases opened against me by the same circle of people who swore to break me. Not because I did anything wrong, but because I am a Labourite and because I have done a lot of good for the Labour Party, the government, and its people,” he wrote.

He said he has always insisted on his innocence and will continue to do so. “The road is still long. But I will not lose heart.”

On Wednesday, a court acquitted Keith Schembri, Yorgen Fenech and three former government officials over an alleged phantom job given to Melvin Theuma, who served as the middleman in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Theuma was granted a state pardon to tell all about the murder.

The charges had centred on a no-show government post that Theuma claimed he was handed months before he became involved in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder plot. According to his earlier statements, he received monthly paycheques but never performed any duties, and was later summoned for a meeting with Schembri at Castille.

Those allegations prompted theft and misappropriation charges against Schembri, former OPM customer care chief Sandro Craus, Fenech, former family ministry private secretary Anthony Mario Ellul, and Anthony Muscat, at the time a CEO of a government entity. All five denied wrongdoing.

The prosecution’s case collapsed when Theuma refused to face cross-examination, despite a court warning. In October 2024, the magistrate ruled that his testimony was inadmissible, noting that the witness was breaching fundamental legal principles by refusing to submit to questioning from the defence. Theuma had claimed he risked self-incrimination and uncertainty persisted over whether his presidential pardon in the Caruana Galizia case covered this separate set of allegations.

Schembri is facing other criminal proceedings. He is being accused of defrauding Progress Press, leaking information on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation, and of corruption and fraud in the Vitals Global Healthcare concession.

