Maltese farmers paying the price for lack of enforcement, PN says after scrapyard fire

The Nationalist Party criticised government for its lack of enforcement, after the fire break-out in Marsa scrapyard caused farmers and dairy producers to discard all forage stored nearby.

This event is “symptomatic of how things are currently being run: the small and the weak pay for the failures of those who should know better”, they said.

Koperattiva Produtturi tal-Ħalib explained on Tuesday, all materials and feed potenially exposed to toxic fumes due to the fire, had to be disposed of. They also pointed out the situation could pose risks to employee safety, operational continuity, and national food security.

“Our farmers are left to shoulder the burden, when in reality it was the authorities who failed to enforce the long list of legal breaches associated with the site that caught fire”, the PN said.

They said government must ensure the country has authorities that are able to enforce the law properly, and should not operate with “two weights and two measures”.

The KPH on Tuesday also critisised authorities for allowing the scrapyard to continue to operate despite these concerns which had been repeatedly flagged.

A massive scrap yard fire near Garibaldi Street last week saw Civil Protection Department workers battling it through the night.

While no injuries have been reported, fire crews were mobilised to contain the fire, which involved stacks of discarded vehicles, oils and other potentially toxic materials.