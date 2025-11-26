US Ambassador to Malta looks forward to celebrating mass with Maltese Catholics

The US Ambassador to Malta, Somers Farkas, stated that she looks forward to hearing mass with the Maltese Catholic community.

Farkas expressed her eagerness following a ceremony where she presented her credentials to President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

The Virginia-born ambassador is a former model and philanthropist, as she was a member of US President Donald Trump’s Commission on White House Fellowships during his first term.

Farkas stated that she seeks to strengthen cooperation between Malta and the US on matters of trade, investment, security, and law enforcement.

“With our outstanding U.S. Embassy team, we will continue to strengthen our alliance by showcasing American and Maltese excellence, fostering economic opportunities, cultural exchanges, and diplomatic collaborations. I look forward to working with the government and people of Malta and Gozo to achieve our shared vision for the future,” Frakas said.

She also shared her “deep faith,” adding that she is eager to celebrate mass with the Maltese Catholic community.