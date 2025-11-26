More than 30 local councils ended 2024 in a deficit, as NAO flags widespread financial constraints

Almost half of Malta’s local councils ended 2024 in a financial deficit, with 18 local councils ending up with more liabilities than income and assets.

According to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO), financial sustainability issues continued during 2024.

Apart from liquidity issues, the audit reports for nine local councils showed that their ability to continue operating depends on improving cash flow.

The persistent financial difficulties are attributed to factors including weak internal financial controls, rising operational costs, inadequate budget planning leading to overruns, and a funding mechanism that may not reflect community needs.

Out of the 66 audit opinions submitted to the NAO, 37 were modified with an ‘Except For’ opinion, suggesting that while the financial statements were generally reliable, they contained material but not pervasive errors.

The NAO’s report also showed that compliance breaches remain a serious issue. The compliance audits conducted on a sample of councils noted non-adherence to procurement regulations. Concerns included direct ordering without justification, and repeated procurement from the same supplier without competitive quotes.

The NAO stressed that concerns previously reported over the years still persist. To address these concerns, the report pointed out that recommendations presented in a December 2023 report on revisions to the funding formulas used to allocate funds have not yet been implemented.

The NAO added oversight measures are also weak, stressing the Local Government Division (LGD) to temporarily withhold funds from councils who fail to submit quarterly financial reports.

Birgu Local Council’s audit singled out

In the report, the Birgu Local Council’s audit was singled out for receiving a disclaimer of opinion, as the local government auditor was unable to find sufficient evidence to form an opinion on whether the financial statements fairly represented the council’s financial position.

The auditor was constrained by limitations in the council’s financial records, starting with the opening balances.

Multiple specific instances of insufficient evidence were identified across the council’s accounts. Concerning receivables, a long-outstanding amount of €7,435 was carried forward from previous years but lacked the necessary evidence or explanations to confirm that the amount was still recoverable.

The audit found that a long-outstanding amount of €4,217, payable to a third party, and other amounts totalling €4,052, collected on behalf of other government entities, were not substantiated. Furthermore, the council’s accrued expenditure was understated by €6,126. Due to the council’s inability to provide satisfactory explanations regarding these matters, the auditor was unable to gain sufficient assurance on the reported payables.

A grant of €28,000, received through a two-year agreement with the LGD for a lighting project, was incorrectly recognised as ‘Other Government Income’ in equal amounts in 2023 and 2024. The auditor stated that both the grant and the corresponding purchase should have been recorded as fixed assets.

Additionally, the council failed to account for a remaining grant receivable, totalling €7,863, related to another capital project completed during the year.

Financially, Birgu’s local council reported a deficit of €64,192 for 2024. The council was also listed among those whose negative working capital increased during the year.