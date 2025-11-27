Malta Chamber: Public procurement reform would have prevented Malita situation

An overhaul in public procurement processes would have prevented the ongoing situation at Malita Investments plc, the Malta Chamber has said.

“Such situations, whether they effectively happened or not once again highlight the urgent need for a robust, transparent and accountable public procurement framework in Malta which The Malta Chamber has been advocating for since 2021,” the Malta Chamber said.

The statement comes after the company replaced its chair. Its former chairman, Johan Farrugia, had resigned after various reports of the company’s unpaid dues to contractors and confirmed liquidity troubles.

Farrugia resigned just hours after Malita’s former chair, ex-Labour MEP Malrene Mizzi, publicly stated that her removal as Malita’s chairperson in 2024 came shortly after an argument with Housing Minister Roderick Galdes. Galdes has refuted claims of interference.

The chamber said the reform is needed to eliminate the possibility of raising any doubt on any public procurement process.

“Every euro of public expenditure must be governed by clear rules, effective oversight and ethical conduct to safeguard the public interest and ensure value for taxpayers’ money whilst also ensuring a level-playing field for all,” it said.

The Malta Chamber also underlined that a clear demarcation between political decisions taken at ministerial level and the administrative/executive responsibility of the civil service is essential and a robust and transparent process is needed to have such demarcation seen more effectively.

“There should not be any attempt to blur the different and distinct responsibilities. For instance, deciding whether to privatise or not is a political decision, but once that decision is taken, the running of competitive processes and the selection of contractors is entirely a matter of executive competence that must be carried out in a professionally, impartially and independently,” it said. “Public procurement represents a substantial share of total government spending and has a direct impact on economic competitiveness, public services and overall quality of life. If public procurement is not conducted transparently, efficiently and fairly, it undermines trust in institutions, distorts competition, discourages reputable operators and can result in significant waste or misuse of public funds.”

Reforms proposed by the chamber include a clear governance framework that separates policy direction from operational decision making in public procurement; publication of a publicly shared procurement outlook, at least six months in advance; systematic preliminary market consultation and the use of genuinely independent experts in drafting tender documents to improve quality, clarity and value for money; a shift away from the narrow “cheapest compliant bid” mindset towards quality and performance-based evaluation that ensures the best long-term return on investment; and stronger scrutiny of direct orders and contract variations, with full documentation and justification, as well as effective remedies against abusive practice.

“The Malta Chamber calls on the Government, Parliament, oversight institutions and all contracting authorities to treat public procurement reform as an immediate national priority, not a long-term aspiration. Ethical, transparent and professionally managed procurement, underpinned by a clear separation between political decision making and executive administration, is essential to safeguard public finances, support reputable businesses and restore citizens’ trust in how public projects are awarded and managed,” it said.